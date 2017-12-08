House fire damages one-story structure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say they responded to a house fire on Friday evening.

Crews tell WAND-TV it happened at 2 Hanover Court. They were not able to provide a time of arrival, but did say the fire was out as of 7:50 p.m. Engines started leaving the scene at that time.

Firefighters say the fire happened in a small one-story house.

