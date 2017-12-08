Police: Suspect lied about illness, deceived donors

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon woman is accused of running a scam over social media.

Police say Cheryl Moore, 37, lied about needing medical treatment for a medical condition on social media and raised money for the cause.

Officers say Moore spent the money she raised on personal things. Police arrested her just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Moore is facing a theft by deception charge. Police say they released her, but added formal charges are coming from the Coles County State’s Attorney’s office.