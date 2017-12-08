3 Central Illinois cities losing most jobs in 2017

NEW YORK (WAND) - 24/7 Wall Street list of "25 Cities Losing the Most Jobs in 2017" list includes 3 Central Illinois cities.

The list finds Champaign-Urbana lost 1,472 jobs in the last year most in the manufacturing sector.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed monthly metro area employment figures in 2017 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

From January through October, employment - the number of Americans currently employed - rose by 1.2%.

Employment rose faster over that period in 187 of the nation's 388 metro areas. It declined in 78 metro areas.

24/7's "Top 10 Cities Losing Jobs in 2017"

1. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

2. Cheyenne, WY

3. Danville, IL

4. Michigan City-La Porte, IN

5. Portsmouth, NH-ME

6. Springfield, IL

7. Bay City, MI

8. Grand Forks, ND-MN

9. Decatur, IL

10. Dubuque, IA

24/7's "Top 10 Cities Adding Jobs in 2017"

1. Bellingham, WA

2. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO

3. Fort Collins, CO

4. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

5. St. George, UT

6. Athens-Clarke County, GA

7. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

8. Sebring, FL

9. Greeley, CO

10. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

The steady uptick in employment throughout the year was driven by hiring in the professional and business services industry. Employment in that sector rose 5.2% through October from the start of the year, the largest growth of any industry. In 18 of the 25 metro areas adding the most jobs, however, the mining, logging, and construction sectors drove employment growth. In metro regions with falling employment, the trade, transportation, and utilities sector was most often the industry driving employment declines.

Despite the healthy demand for workers that the rising employment levels suggest, wage growth has been comparatively weak. Average hourly wages for private employees rose by 2.0% this year through October, by 2.4% compared with October 2016, and was unchanged from September. The 2.0% wage growth from January to October is in line with that period historically, but the 2.9% year-over-year in September was considerably better than October's 2.4% growth. Further, wages have remained unchanged over the previous month this time of year only once in the last decade.