Tax, fee bumps planned in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville leaders have increased a tax and fee as the city makes financial cuts.

The News-Gazette reports the city is increasing its property tax rate by 10 percent, with amounts moving from $2.04 per $100 of assessed valuation to $2.26 per $100. For people living in residential properties, a pubic safety fee is going from $96 to $267. The rate is much higher where non-residential properties are involved, as the fee will move to $600 or $1,020.

The newspaper says these changes are part of restructuring the city must go through as it works to pay off a debt to police and fire pensions. Danville’s 22-year plan involves slashing $300,000 in salaries and $150,000 in benefits for the next budget year.

Danville approved its next annual budget this week. It takes effect on May 1, 2018.

The News-Gazette says Danville is also dropping several jobs. The city will no longer be paying Superintendent of City Improvements Shelly Larson and Property Compliance Manager Samantha McCoy. Those positions free a combined $108,000 in salary.

Public Works Director Doug Ahrens is taking a position as Danville Sanitary District director. The paper says the city wants to reassign his duties across city staff and not fill his $111,129 salary.

Danville’s pension debt is currently higher than $104 million.