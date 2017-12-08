Several hospitalized following Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign shooting left several people injured.

Officers confirmed to WAND-TV a shooting happened Friday night near Central High School. They could not specify an exact area or details about a cause as of 9:45 pm.

Police have blocked off a portion of University Avenue and part of Lynn Street. A WAND-TV reporter watched police scoping an area near Central High School.

Carle Hospital tells WAND-TV several people are coming in with gunshot injuries.

This is a developing story. WAND-TV will update details as information is released.