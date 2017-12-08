Two shootings leave four wounded, including 3 females after a HS basketball game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Two separate shootings leave four wounded, including three females after a Champaign Central High School basketball game.

The first shooting happened around 9:07 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive. Police were called for a report of shots fired. An investigation shows a 25-year old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot. He was taken to a local hospital but expected to be OK.

The second shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West University Avenue, as a basketball game dispersed at Central High School. Police believe an unknown suspect fired shots from an area east of the school. Three people were injured including a 15-year old female student of Danville High School, a 17-year-old female of Champaign, and a 18-year-old female student of Parkland College. All were taken to a local hospital but expected to be OK. Police also tell WAND News there were multiple reports of property damage due to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating to see if these shootings are related. Police ask anyone with information on either shooting to call the Champaign Police Investigations Division at 217-351-4545.Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at: (217) 373-8477 (TIPS); online at www.373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.