Students collect gifts for children in need

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois school is working to make sure less-fortunate children get gifts this Christmas.

The Lutheran School Association offers students a free dress code for bringing in a gift on a child’s wish list. The school then distributes gifts to 68 children in central Illinois who otherwise might not claim any presents this year. Each child receiving a gift is part of Lutheran Child and Family Services.

WAND-TV has awarded LSA with the Spirit of Central Illinois Award for its work.

“We’re spoiled and we’re blessed and this is just a great opportunity for my kids to put themselves in the person of someone who doesn’t get whatever they want for Christmas, like an Xbox or a really extravagant (gift),” said LSA High School principal Allison Nolen. “This is literally the only thing these kids will get all year.”

Nolen says she wants the whole school to take part in the project.