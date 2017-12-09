Car crashes into Springfield pizza restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a car crashed into a Springfield business on Friday.

Officers say it happened Friday evening at the front of Rosati’s Pizza in Springfield.

Police could not provide specifics about the scene of the crash, but did say the driver of the car that crashed appeared to have a medical issue. Officers say nobody at the scene needed hospital treatment after the crash.

WAND-TV has not received word on the future status of the Rosati’s Pizza business or the extent of the damage.

This story will be updated as the station learns more.