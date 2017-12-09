Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/8

Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they whip around the area for a flurry of boys high school basketball games!



No. 1 seed St. Teresa leads the show with a Macon County Tournament championship win over No. 2 seed Central A&M by a score of 54-42, while Lincoln takes down Apollo Conference contender Effingham 63-43 behind senior guard Isaiah Bowers' 1,000th career point. Mt. Zion also honors its 1,000-point scorer, Jonah Smith, who reached the plateau in the playoffs last season.



(1) St. Teresa 54, (2) Central A&M 42 (Bulldogs win 91st Macon County Tournament)

(4) Meridian 54, (3) Warrensburg-Latham 50 (Hawks win third place trophy at Macon County Tournament)

Lanphier 62, Eisenhower 45

Southeast 68, MacArthur 62

Mt. Zion 70, Mattoon 38

Lincoln 63, Effingham 43

LSA 76, Springfield Lutheran 59

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Teutopolis 51

Glenwood 65, Springfield 40

Sacred Heart-Griffin 52, Rochester 37

Mahomet-Seymour 67, Taylorville 31

Shelbyville 65, Windsor/Stew-Stras 56

Champaign Central 76, Danville 66

Uni High 54, Tuscola 35

Neoga 44, Sullivan 43

Auburn 62, Pawnee 29

Mt. Pulaski 89, Edinburg 57

Unity 54, Arcola 32

Williamsville 72, Pleasant Plains 70 (4OT)