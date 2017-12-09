Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/8

Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they whip around the area for a flurry of boys high school basketball games!

No. 1 seed St. Teresa leads the show with a Macon County Tournament championship win over No. 2 seed Central A&M by a score of 54-42, while Lincoln takes down Apollo Conference contender Effingham 63-43 behind senior guard Isaiah Bowers' 1,000th career point. Mt. Zion also honors its 1,000-point scorer, Jonah Smith, who reached the plateau in the playoffs last season.

(1) St. Teresa 54, (2) Central A&M 42 (Bulldogs win 91st Macon County Tournament)
(4) Meridian 54, (3) Warrensburg-Latham 50 (Hawks win third place trophy at Macon County Tournament)
Lanphier 62, Eisenhower 45
Southeast 68, MacArthur 62
Mt. Zion 70, Mattoon 38
Lincoln 63, Effingham 43
LSA 76, Springfield Lutheran 59
Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Teutopolis 51
Glenwood 65, Springfield 40
Sacred Heart-Griffin 52, Rochester 37
Mahomet-Seymour 67, Taylorville 31
Shelbyville 65, Windsor/Stew-Stras 56
Champaign Central 76, Danville 66
Uni High 54, Tuscola 35
Neoga 44, Sullivan 43
Auburn 62, Pawnee 29
Mt. Pulaski 89, Edinburg 57
Unity 54, Arcola 32
Williamsville 72, Pleasant Plains 70 (4OT)

