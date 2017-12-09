Tupper's Take: Illinois fighting 'morgue' disease; preparing for UNLV

On this edition of Tupper's Take, the Herald and Review's Mark Tupper joins WAND's Gordon Voit to discuss Illinois coach Brad Underwood's frustration with the team's energy plus the Illini's Saturday night showdown with high-powered UNLV!

