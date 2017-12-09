A soldier's homecoming on DeLand-Waldon's basketball homecoming

DELAND, Ill (WAND) - Brandon Lappin is a 19-years-old Private Second Class in the U.S. army he's been away at boot camp.

Lapin hasn't seen any of his siblings in over 7 month. Lapin says, him and his family are really close. He explains," I'd do anything for my siblings and I know they would do the same."

During Basic Training, Lappin got a few letters from his family, but they didn't get to communicate as much as usual.

On Friday night, Lappin decided to surprise his family. He dressed up as the Deland-Waldon Eagle mascot , hit the court and removed the head of the Eagle to surprise his family.

Lappins' brothers and sisters has no clue he was coming home to see them.