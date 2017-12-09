Man wanted for shooting found in Urbana hotel room

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The man wanted for the Thursday shooting of a 52-year old man was arrested by the Metro Swat team overnight.

Police say around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, the Metro Swat team found 37-year old Jonathan Stevens inside a hotel room in the 400 block of West University Street in Urbana. Stevens was arrested and taken to the Champaign County jail on a $500,000 arrest warrant charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officers say on Thursday, Stevens got into a fight, left the argument and came back with a shotgun, shooting at the 52-year old man. The victim is expected to survive.

METRO SWAT is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Officer, and officers from the Mahomet Police Department, Parkland College Police Department, Rantoul Police Department, University of Illinois Police Department, and the Urbana Police Department.