Short-handed Redbirds fall to Murray State, 78-72

NORMAL -- Milik Yarbrough's game-high 30 points weren't enough to propel the injury riddled Redbirds past Murray State, as the Ohio Valley powerhouse left Redbird Arena with a 78-72 win.

Illinois State (4-6) did most of its damage from the perimeter with both of their starting big men (Phil Fayne, Daouda Ndiaye) out, connecting on 12 three pointers.

Head coach Dan Muller's squad will look to bounce back next Saturday at Ole Miss.