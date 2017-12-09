Santa Claus represents Illini, North Pole for a good cause

CHAMPAIGN -- Kids from all over the Champaign-Urbana and Rantoul area decorated ornaments, "wrapped" some of their friends with streamers and tinsel, drank hot chocolate and listened to music on Saturday afternoon alongside some of their favorite Illini student-athletes.



The Christmas extravaganza at the ARC on campus came as a part of the Big Brothers-Big Sisters chapter that many of the local heroes volunteer in.



But on Saturday, one hero stood out from the rest of the crowd. His name? St. Nick. (It's definitely not offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, a Chicagoland native who was recently nominated for the team's sportsmanship award in addition to getting team offensive MVP and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.)