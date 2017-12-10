97 year old World War 2 veteran makes over 100 quilts for Operation Christmas Child

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND)- Having a blanket to sleep with at night is something most of us take for granted. But, one World War 2 veteran has spent the last three years making quilts for kids in need.

At 97 years old Theron Jennings doesn't let his age slow him down.

"Years ago, there was a man that was about my age and I asked him what was your advice for staying you, and he said to work hard and stay active,” said 97-year-old Theron Jennings.

Those are words that he has lived by. Theron makes hundreds of quilts every year for Operation Christmas Child. Operation Christmas Child, is the world's largest Christmas project, brings joy and hope to needy children around the world through gift-filled shoe boxes. Since 1993, more than 100 million shoe box gifts have been delivered to children in more than 130 countries

"These gifts go to children that will not get Christmas gifts. They go to towns and villages where the kids never have Christmas gifts,” says Debbie Whattoff, Theron's daughter.

Theron does all the sewing himself, with his own sewing machine that he’s had for years.

"Well I decided it was something I could do to help somebody," added Theron.

However, the 97-year-old wasn’t taught how to sew the quilts by anyone. He learned how to do so, all on his own.

"He learns on his own how to do it he doesn’t need to go on YouTube like so many of us would do,” added his Debbie. “He taught himself he didn't need any help from me."

While his family and friends help collect fabrics that will be used for the quilts, they also invest around $1,000 a year for materials to help make them.

"We get fabric from people who give it to us, just their scraps left over,” added Debbie. “We also buy a lot of the fabric ourselves.”

Filling the gift filled boxes, and sending them off has even become a bit of a family tradition.

"Our granddaughter she started at 4 years old packing boxes. So, we will kind of make it a family project around the dining room table we will set it up," says Debbie.

While most people are shocked that Theron can make quilts at the age of 97, he hopes he can inspire others to give back as well.

"We hope that other people will pick it up and carry it on because there's lots of needed people in those county and other countries,” says Theron.

If you would like to learn more about Operation Christmas Child, you can do so by visiting their Facebook Page and Website.