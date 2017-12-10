Good samaritan gives homeless man place to live

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - David Kubow became homeless in June of 2017 after life kept dealing him a bad hand.

David's father died from Alzheimer's and his mother was diagnosed with Parkinson's all while David is battling cancer himself. He says in the summer it was not too bad because it was warm, but as the temperatures dropped, so did his hopes. Until October, David had slept outside and had to take care of whatever life threw at him. David days, "Rock bottom is rock bottom. I don't know how much farther I can go."

David says his life was not always this way. He says he is embarrassed at how his life has taken a turn, saying, "I have worked hard my whole life. I had great jobs. I worked at Caterpillar, ADM, on the oil rigs, high dollar jobs, but I just hit rock bottom."

However, in October, a friend he had met about a year earlier contacted him and asked where he was. Samantha Neeley says, "I had called and asked him what he was doing. He said I'm falling asleep. And I said well where are you at and he said behind Dick VanDyke. I'm sleeping up a hill. My heart just kind of fell."

She said she and her boyfriend wanted to help him and they did not want to take "no" for an answer. She convinced David to come to their home. Samantha says she has a life-size playhouse pizzeria that her kids use when the weather is nice, but since it is cold, no one was using it. David now uses the playhouse as a warm place to lay his head. Samantha has an extension cord that runs from her house to David's to heat it during the winter months.

He says he does not plan to stay for long. He leaves everyday to look for apartments and tries hard to find work, but with cancer treatments and being on a small disability income, it is proving to be difficult.

For now, David says he is grateful for Samantha and her family and is not sure if he would still be alive without them.