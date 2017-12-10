Angel tree wrapping party

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Holiday season is full of presents and family time, but unfortunately not everyone gets to have wonderful holidays.

Dennis Lab School wants to be sure their students have something to smile about, so they do Angel Tree for their students. This is the 5th year for the event, and they are providing presents for 120 students. The school interviews the children before hand to see what they want for presents. Then, community members volunteer to buy them presents. They spend about $75 on each child or at least 4 gifts.

Sunday, all of the gifts were wrapped and prepared for the students.