Illini tie program record for fouls in loss to UNLV

Brad Underwood's first regular season loss comes at the hands of Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in an 80-73 tilt in Winston-Salem.

LAS VEGAS -- Trent Frazier had a career night, scoring 16 points, but it wasn't enough for the Illini as they lost to UNLV 89-82 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday night.

Illinois' 36 fouls tied for the most in program history (36 vs. Arizona, 3/25/2001), and it resulted in a whopping 48 free throws for UNLV.

The Runnin' Rebels had high praise for Illinois' defense in the post-game interview - click the video above to watch.