Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4Posted: Updated:
Good samaritan gives homeless man place to live
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - David Kubow became homeless in June of 2017 after life kept dealing him a bad hand.
Two shootings leave four wounded, police ask for public's help
Two separate shootings leave four wounded, including three females after a Champaign Central High School basketball game.
Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4
A man with a pipe bomb strapped to his body with Velcro and zip ties set off the crude device in the subway near Times Square on Monday, injuring him and three other people at the height of the morning rush hour.
Police: Kitten killer had 'violent' mood swings
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur resident killed four kittens this year because of mood swings.
Police: Suspect lied about illness, deceived donors
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon woman is accused of running a scam over social media.
6 arrested in Piatt County drug bust
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Several agencies help take six people off the streets for illegal drug sales in the Piatt County area.
Car crashes into Springfield pizza restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a car crashed into a Springfield business on Friday.
Rose: "Madigan has the governor on the ropes."
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Decatur City Council passed a budget with a $3.2 million deficit without raising taxes or making cuts.
3 Central Illinois cities losing most jobs in 2017
NEW YORK (WAND) - 24/7 Wall Street list of "25 Cities Losing the Most Jobs in 2017" list includes 3 Central Illinois cities.
