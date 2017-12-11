Police: Woman stole hundreds from Kroger

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a woman was arrested for stealing cash and other items from Kroger.

According to police reports, a woman took more than $1,300 in cash out of her drawer. Amanda Seela, 34, was arrested Friday.

Police say employees at the Fariview Plaza Kroger were notified about thefts by an employee. Employees say they noticed Seela stealing from the cash drawer beginning on Oct. 7. Various amounts began to disappear from the drawer on several dates.

Surveillance video shows that Seela would open her cash drawer using "no sale" and remove the cash or she would leave the drawer partially open after a transaction with a customer. The video also shows her removing money and putting it in her pockets.

The store also told police that Seela stole items from the store in November. An employee said an "Hatchibles" was missing from the inventory. The toy is valued at $68.

A manager asked Seela about the thefts. Seela said she only stole about $200. But admitted to stealing more items on several occasions.

Seela is being held in the Macon County Jail on a $7,500 bond.