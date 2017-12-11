Police: Woman stole hundreds from KrogerPosted:
Police: Woman stole hundreds from Kroger
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a woman was arrested for stealing cash from Kroger.
Mother accused of toddlers death, in court Monday
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND): The mother accused of first-degree murder of her 2-year-old son appeared in court Monday.
Good samaritan gives homeless man place to live
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - David Kubow became homeless in June of 2017 after life kept dealing him a bad hand.
Two shootings leave four wounded, police ask for public's help
Two separate shootings leave four wounded, including three females after a Champaign Central High School basketball game.
Rollover crash leads to truck driver ticket
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a truck-tractor rolled over and crashed on an Illinois highway.
Police: Kitten killer had 'violent' mood swings
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur resident killed four kittens this year because of mood swings.
Police: Suspect lied about illness, deceived donors
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon woman is accused of running a scam over social media.
3 hurt when bomb strapped to man explodes in NY subway
A man with a pipe bomb strapped to his body with Velcro and zip ties set off the crude device in the subway near Times Square on Monday, injuring him and three other people at the height of the morning rush hour.
6 arrested in Piatt County drug bust
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Several agencies help take six people off the streets for illegal drug sales in the Piatt County area.
Decatur women go viral with dancing video
A soldier's homecoming on DeLand-Waldon's basketball homecoming
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/8
Rose: "Madigan has the governor on the ropes."
Mother arrested for toddler's death, autopsy showed dehydration and malnourishment
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
