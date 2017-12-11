Woman killed in mobile home fire identified

BATESTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released the name of a woman killed in a Batestown fire.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says Wanda White, 70, died when flames started at about 5:30 a.m. Monday on Bates Drive. The News-Gazette reports firefighters came to the scene to find a mobile home engulfed by fire.

Batestown is located just west of Danville.

Crews from Kickapoo, Oakwood, Catlin, Sidell, Westville, Bismark and Georgetown assisted with the fire. The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office was also on scene.

The fire remains under investigation.