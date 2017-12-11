Mother accused of toddlers death, in court Monday

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The mother accused of first-degree murder of her 2-year-old son appeared in court Monday.

Savannah Weiss appeared in the Coles County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Her appearance was brief.

Police found the 2-year-old child unresponsive one week ago, Monday. Weiss was arrested on Wednesday.

She's being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Weiss was video streamed in from the jail to a monitor in the courtroom, where she was assigned her public defender.

When asked if she currently had an income, she said, 'not anymore.' When the judge asked if she had any questions she said, 'no, sir.'

The court says they use the streaming service for safety and cost reasons.

"It allows, on certain, non-evidentiary matters, to provide the use of closed circuits so that the jail does not have to go through the cost of bringing the defendants actually over to the court room, which also adds to the security of the entire preceding," Brian Bower, the Coles County States Attorney, says.

Weiss will appear in court again next Monday at 1 p.m. for her preliminary and bond hearing.