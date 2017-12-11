Rollover crash leads to truck driver ticket

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a truck-tractor rolled over and crashed on an Illinois highway.

Troopers report 45-year-old driver Steven McDonald lost control of his 2014 Freightliner truck tractor as he tried to merge onto Interstate 72 westbound from southbound Interstate 57. They say McDonald’s attached semi trailer began to sway when he drove onto right shoulder moments before it went into a ditch and landed on its passenger side. This happened at mile post 179.5, which is located west of Champaign.

First responders say the driver had a seat belt on and did not suffer any injury.

Troopers say the truck tractor’s trailer had large steel coils in it that were covered with a tarp. They say one of those coils broke loose from the trailer and ended up in the ditch.

Troopers report they cited McDonald for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.