Police: Serial thief found, arrested in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man with a history of theft crimes is in custody this week.

Officers say Jamey Hall, 33, is a suspect in three thefts dating back to 2016. One of those crimes happened at Forsyth’s Hickory Point Mall in September of this year.

Police say security video on Sept. 19 showed Hall walking into the mall’s Von Maur store with a woman named Hannah Smet. They say Smet put the coats in a Walmart bag before Hall walked out of the store with the products. Police say both suspects ran when a loss prevention officer approached them outside of the store.

On Aug. 20, 2016, police say a worker at Soy City Motel (1828 E. Eldorado St., Decatur) watched Hall carry a stroller from a motel room with a TV sitting flat on top of it. Police say the TV was from the hotel room and had a value of $175.

Hall is also accused of stealing money from a zip-up pouch when he visited a couple in their Decatur house. Officers say the people in the home agreed to let him borrow $20 from the same pouch. He’s charged with stealing $130 in cash when the couple left the room.

Police say they arrested Hall on Dec. 9 at about 6:30 p.m. They found him at an address in the 2300 block of North Edward Street in Decatur. His total bond is set at $3,000.

A sworn statement from officers says Hall has five past convictions on his record for burglary.