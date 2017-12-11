Man killed in early morning fire

CARLINVILLE, Ill (WAND)- One man is dead after an early morning fire Sunday in Carlinville.

Macoupin County coroner Brad Targhetta identified the man as 62-year old Clarence A. Turner. The Carlinville Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene at 6:53 am and after the flames were extinguished the body of Turner was found. Targhetta confirmed the death at 8:40 am.

Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio says things like that don't normally happen in town, saying this was the first time a person has died in a house fire since she has been office, but says the tight knit community will be fine.

"We are a very close knit community, when anything tragic happens like that we always come together and our police department will of course be working with any of the authorities that need to work with this out, work out this fire so they will be fine, our community will be okay we are very resilient" she said.

An autopsy has been completed but it will take 2-3 weeks for the official cause of death to be released.