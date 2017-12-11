New Carlinville train station opened

New Carlinville train station openedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Woman stole hundreds from Kroger
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a woman was arrested for stealing cash from Kroger.
-
Police: Serial thief found, arrested in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man with a history of theft crimes is in custody this week.
-
Mother accused of toddlers death, in court Monday
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND): The mother accused of first-degree murder of her 2-year-old son appeared in court Monday.
-
Good samaritan gives homeless man place to live
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - David Kubow became homeless in June of 2017 after life kept dealing him a bad hand.
-
Rollover crash leads to truck driver ticket
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a truck-tractor rolled over and crashed on an Illinois highway.
-
Two shootings leave four wounded, police ask for public's help
Two separate shootings leave four wounded, including three females after a Champaign Central High School basketball game.
-
Police: "Serious" gunshot injury suffered in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign police say an argument led to a man getting shot on Monday night.
-
Police: Kitten killer had 'violent' mood swings
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur resident killed four kittens this year because of mood swings.
-
Police: Suspect lied about illness, deceived donors
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon woman is accused of running a scam over social media.
-
Woman killed in mobile home fire identified
BATESTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released the name of a woman killed in a Batestown fire.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Good samaritan gives homeless man place to live
-
Police: Woman stole hundreds from Kroger
A soldier's homecoming on DeLand-Waldon's basketball homecoming
-
Decatur women go viral with dancing video
-
Police: Suspect lied about illness, deceived donors
-
Mother accused of toddlers death, in court Monday
-
Two shootings leave four wounded, police ask for public's help
-
Police: Kitten killer had 'violent' mood swings
-
-
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/8
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-