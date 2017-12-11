New Carlinville train station opened

CARLINVILLE, Ill (WAND)- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday for the new Carlinville train station.

The train station is the latest of several station improvements across central Illinois.

"This beautiful new station provides an important connection for the thousands of commuters, students and visitors who use Amtrak to travel to and from Carlinville every year. By modernizing this station and others like it along the Chicago-St. Louis corridor, we expect to see ridership increase as we work to make rail travel more convenient, reliable option for Illinois travelers." said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn.

The new building features modern facilities and amenities for passengers, including a heated and air conditioned waiting room, free Wi-Fi, energy-efficent features and parking for cars and bikes. The Amtrak station is extremely important for the city of Carlinville due the college in the area the mayor says.

"It's very important to the students at Blackburn College, a lot of them are from outside the Carlinville area many of them are from Chicago and surrounding areas up there in the suburbs so they take the Amtrak back and forth.We not only service just Carlinville we service a radius of about 10-15 miles around us so at any given time, particularly when the Cubs versus Cardinals when the Cubs are playing in Chicago or in Saint Louis you will not be able to get on the train here there are a lot of Cardinal fans and a lot of Cubs fans. We service a large area." said Mayor Deanna Demuzio.

The $3.76 million project took several years to complete and was funded through a federal grant administered by IDOT to introduce better performance and faster passenger speeds on the Union Pacific Railroad between Chicago and Saint Louis.

"It's been something that we have been working on since I took office and I'm starting my second term and we have been working with a great group of individuals but now that we are almost done we have one more thing that we need to do it's kind of strange" said Mayor Demuzio.

The stations in Normal and Springfield will be upgraded as well.