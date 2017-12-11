Increased police presence, game canceled following shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola says Monday morning was like any other at Central High School following a shooting that happened Friday evening.

Champaign Police Department say after a basketball game ended, the crowd dispersed outside when an apparent fight started off of school grounds. The fight ended with three teenage girls being shot.

Zola says she was at the school Monday morning and the students acted normal considering the event that ensued.

The only difference between Monday, December 11 and any other Monday was a few extra police officers. Zola says, "Champaign police offered some additional support today, so they were present both at the beginning and end of the day. It is not a-typical, but we thought it would be a conscientious decision to show families we are taking the situation serious."

She says in collaboration with Danville High School, the schools decided to postpone the girl's Danville High School versus Central High School basketball game given the shooting just happened.

After the shooting, parents praised Central High School's administration for the way they quickly and efficiently handled the matter. Zola says, "Anytime in our community when we have this sort of situation there is going to be concern about the community and the impact when those events take place, but specifically the information that I've received from parents are of gratitude both in our ability to communicate in a timely matter and the support we provided this morning for those students who may have needed it."

Champaign Police Department is investigating the shooting and asks anyone that may have cell phone footage or home security footage that captured the event to contact them immediately.