Police: 'Serious' gunshot injury suffered in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign police say an argument led to a man getting shot on Monday night.

Officers report a 19-year-old man was walking along Kenwood Road when a car approached him. They say he started arguing with a person in the car before someone fired "multiple rounds".

Police say they found the man in the 2300 block of West Springfield Avenue with a serious gunshot injury. Police say one gunshot round hit him.

Officers say they believe this shooting is isolated and not linked to any other recent Champaign crimes.

Anyone with information should call the Champaign Police Investigations Division at (217)351-4545. Anonymous tips can go to Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477 or through this link.