3 sought in store armed robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say three men are wanted in an Urbana armed robbery.

They’re looking for public help in finding the suspects in the Saturday, Nov. 23 crime. Deputies say three people went into Lucky Star Food and Liquor with masks on and robbed a worker at gunpoint.

Deputies say the suspects stole cash, a black cobra GPS, alcohol and scratch-off lottery tickets from the store. Police say two of the men pointed handguns at the Lucky Star employee.

The men are accused of stealing the items and then climbing a fence on the east side of the business in order to reach their car. Deputies say they parked in Woodland Acres Mobile Home Park (2200 E. University Ave.), then drove from the scene to University Avenue in an eastbound direction.

Photos attached to this story show the three suspects. Deputies say the first suspect had a black cloth covering his face, along with a red stocking cap and a black hooded jacket. He also wore white gloves, dark-colored pants and dark shoes. A second suspect had a Halloween mask on, along with a dark-colored sweatshirt over a long-sleeve red shirt. Deputies say both of these men had handguns.

Deputies say the third suspect had on a blue jacket, a black hood, dark-colored pants and black gloves. They say he was carrying a red and black bag.

Law enforcement leaders say anyone with information on this armed robbery should call (217)373-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip. Champaign County Crime Stoppers say information leading to an arrest could mean a $1,000 reward.