Mason resigns as Maroa-Forsyth volleyball coach

MAROA -- Sarah Mason resigned as Maroa-Forsyth head volleyball coach Monday.

"Coach Mason put countless hours into growing the Maroa-Forsyth volleyball brand across the state", principal Brice Stewart and athletic director Phil Applebee said in a press release. "We are sad to see her leave, but are excited for her to be able to watch her daughters compete at the Division I level and to be able to visit her other daughter who attends college out of state. Coach Mason has left an indelible mark on the Maroa-Forsyth community, and we want to thank her for simply being her."

Mason led the Trojans to two regional titles, and compiled a 90-21 record during her three seasons at the helm.