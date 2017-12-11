Police: Husband stabbed in leg during fight

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a woman stabbed her husband during a fight at their house.

Charleston officers say the couple started fighting on the early morning on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 1000 block of 9th Street in Charleston. Police say Jeri Krabel, 39, admitted to becoming upset during the argument and stabbing 44-year-old Shannon Krabel in his leg.

The husband went for hospital treatment as police arrested the suspect. Officers say she’s now in the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.

Krabel is facing an aggravated domestic battery charge and will soon make a court appearance. Police have not released that court date as of Monday night.