Police: Husband stabbed in leg during fightPosted: Updated:
Police: Woman stole hundreds from Kroger
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a woman was arrested for stealing cash from Kroger.
Mason resigns as Maroa-Forsyth volleyball coach
MAROA -- Sarah Mason resigned as Maroa-Forsyth head volleyball coach Monday. "Coach Mason put countless hours into growing the Maroa-Forsyth volleyball brand across the state", principal Brice Stewart and athletic director Phil Applebee said in a press release.
Police: Serial thief found, arrested in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man with a history of theft crimes is in custody this week.
Police: Husband stabbed in leg during fight
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a woman stabbed her husband during a fight at their house.
Good samaritan gives homeless man place to live
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - David Kubow became homeless in June of 2017 after life kept dealing him a bad hand.
Mother accused of toddlers death, in court Monday
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND): The mother accused of first-degree murder of her 2-year-old son appeared in court Monday.
Police: "Serious" gunshot injury suffered in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign police say an argument led to a man getting shot on Monday night.
Rollover crash leads to truck driver ticket
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a truck-tractor rolled over and crashed on an Illinois highway.
3 sought in store armed robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say three men are wanted in an Urbana armed robbery.
Increased police presence, game canceled following shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola says Monday morning was like any other at Central High School following a shooting that happened Friday evening.
A soldier's homecoming on DeLand-Waldon's basketball homecoming
Police: Kitten killer had 'violent' mood swings
Decatur women go viral with dancing video
3 dead in Illinois opioid overdoses
Two shootings leave four wounded, police ask for public's help
