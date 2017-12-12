2 businesses handed racist cards

FISHER, Ill. (WAND) - Two local businesses in Fisher were handed racist cards last week.

Police say they were called to Casey's General Store for suspicious activity after a white male handed the cashier a business card.

The card said "Beware - Why white women should not date black men." the card also listed a website.

According to the employee, she called police because she believed the card might be "laced with drugs," after she saw an earlier report. Officers say a field test on the card didn't show any drugs on the card.

Police obtained surveillance video from the Casey's and observed a white male wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans gave the cashier the card.

Officers also went to the Blue Star restaurant, who also reported getting a card. A card was obtained at the restaurant. An employee said the card was left by a man who ate there.

Police say the case has been closed, pending new information or additional reports of suspicious activity. They also don't believe the man is from the area and was just passing through.