Final decision on Y Block could come by end of year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A final decision on the plans for the future of Springfield's Y Block could be made by the end of the year, according to the Springfield mayor.

Four companies have submitted proposals for the project. They include, Massie, Massie and Associates, North Mansion Y Block Development Group NFP, John Schafer and Associates Inc, and EMS Midwest LLC. The ideas range from an interactive park, mixed use concept and possibly a downtown college campus.

Downtown Springfield Inc, is hoping that the development of the block will give downtown an economic boost and bring people back to downtown.

The mayor's office said there could be some changes to the proposed projects, so they better align with the city's needs.