Inquest finds 2-year-old's death a homicide

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A coroner’s jury Tuesday ruled the shooting death of a two-year-old boy a homicide.

Decatur Police were called to an apartment on East Wellington Way on the morning of October 14 and found two-year-old Justin Lee Murphy, Jr. with a gunshot wound. The child died at the hospital less than an hour later, police said.

During their investigation, police learned Murphy had been home with 17-year-old family member Zachary Pherigo while Murphy’s parents were gone. Pherigo told investigators the two had been playing “cops-and-robbers” with a gun Pherigo found behind the Handy Pantry convenience store. Pherigo told police he tackled Murphy and the two fell to the ground. Pherigo said he told Murphy to stop wiggling and eventually held a gun to the child’s side and pulled the trigger, causing it to fire.

Pherigo told police he knew the gun was real but did not believe it was loaded, a detective told the coroner’s jury. The detective said Pherigo carried the child inside, went outside to get a shell casing, put the casing in his pocket and placed the gun inside a cabinet over the apartment’s refrigerator. Pherigo then went to a neighbor’s home and tried to call a family member, and the neighbor called 911, the detective said.

Authorities have charged Pherigo with First Degree Murder.