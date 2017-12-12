Police: Deadly November shooting started with drug deal

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The double shooting that left an Effingham man dead started with a drug deal, police now say.

On November 18, police were called to 1606 North Edward Street on reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found Todd Feldkamp, 48, dead in the backyard of a vacant home. Police said a second man, 25-year-old Scottie Bone, was also shot but survived.

On Tuesday, Decatur Police Detective Jason Kuchelmeister told a coroner’s inquest investigators believe Feldkamp and Bone, both from the Effingham area, traveled to North Edward Street in Decatur for a marijuana deal with a man named Keirsean Bond and another man whom police have not identified. The detective said Feldkamp and Bone walked to the rear of a vacant home with the intent to buy marijuana, when the man with Bond shot Feldkamp twice and Bone once.

Kuchelmeister told the inquest the motive was the theft of about four pounds of marijuana, an amount he said would be worth several thousand dollars.

The coroner’s jury ruled Feldkamp’s death a homicide.

Bond faces charges of murder and armed robbery.