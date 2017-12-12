Doctor gave out opioid illegally, sentenced to prison

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur doctor is going to prison for illegally giving out a drug.

A federal court in Champaign County found Sukhwinder Multani, 43, guilty of dispensing hydrocodone three times in 2014. Hydrocodone is an opioid that can lead to mental or physical dependence or addiction when used for too long, according to Mayo Clinic.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice says Multani ran a clinic called Universal Urgent Care (3767 E. U.S. Route 36, Decatur), a business he advertised as open all week and carrying a $40 entry fee. Multani entered a guilty plea to giving out the hydrocodone outside the course of professional medical practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. The DOJ says Multani was an authorized Drug Enforcement Administration registrant in 2014.

The DOJ also says the state suspended Multani’s medical licenses in 2014.

Multani is required to serve 14 months in a federal prison and another three years of supervised release for the crime. His prison report date is unknown at this time.