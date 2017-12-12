Assumption school set to close after unanimous vote

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Central A&M School Board voted Monday to close Bond Elementary after looking at a number of costly factors.

Dr. DeAnn Heck, the district's superintendent says, "We looked at what it would cost to get this building to the Health, Life, Safety code, and it was a lot of money to spend, and that's not even renovations. That's not making it fun and pretty, that's just bringing it up to Health, Life, Safety standards. So we thought rather than put that money into that building put it into another building which is also in Assumption, the middle school building."

She says the district's enrollment has declined significantly over the last 20 years. She says they have lost 40% of students since then. In a letter sent to families, it attributes lack of state funding as an issue as well saying, "The decrease in students translates to a decrease in state funding over and above the state funding cuts we have seen in the past several years."

The necessary money the district would have to spend to bring the aging Bond building up to code is $1.7 million. On top of that cost, it costs $300,000 to operate the school every year.

The plan is to move all of the students from Bond Elementary School to Central A&M's Middle School after turning extra space in the middle school to classrooms. The goal is to have the school ready for extra students by the summer of 2018.

Parents have mixed emotions about the move. One says she understands the reasoning and supports the board's decision, but others say they are angry and think the district is working toward moving all students to Moweaqua.

The district will open up a link on their website for contract proposals on January 2nd.