Arrest made in Champaign shooting investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they’ve made an arrest after a Monday night Champaign shooting.

Police found a 19-year-old teen with a serious gunshot injury on Monday night in the 2300 block of West Springfield Avenue. They say their investigation helped them connect 25-year-old Cameron Ross to the crime.

Officers say they arrested Ross at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of West White Street. Police report he had a gun and suspected drugs on him at the time of his arrest.

Police say Ross faces armed violence, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance charges. He’s in the Champaign County Correction Center.

Police want anyone with information on this shooting to come forward by calling the Champaign Police Investigations Division at (217)351-4545.

The 19-year-old shooting victims is in hospital care. That person's name and condition are still unknown as of Tuesday.