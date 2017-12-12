Police: Man attacked, then found on street

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man is in hospital care after police say they found him down on a Springfield street.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers say they found a 70-year-old Springfield man in the 2300 block of South 12th Street. Police believe a man approached and attacked him after he stopped in the 1200 block of East Melrose Street, then took off from the scene in a car.

Police say the man’s injuries are possibly life-threatening. He is in the Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday.

Officers say detectives are still examining the area and working through interviews for more information.

Police want anyone with information to call them at (217)788-8311. Anonymous tips can go to Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.