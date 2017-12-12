Sierra Club and NAACP deliver wish list to Mayor Langfelder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Members from the Sangamon Valley Group of the Sierra Club and the Springfield branch of the NAACP delivered a large holiday card to Springfield Mayor Langfelder Tuesday.

This was the third year the two groups have delivered the holiday wish list card to the mayor. The card is meant to draw attention to environmental issues at CWLP and ask the mayor to hold public process meetings.

"We're asking for continued transparency with CWLP we have been coordinating with the mayor now for a couple years trying to get a public process for CWLP and environmental issues. We were promised a few years ago for three meetings a year, we had one meeting last year, this year we had 2 meetings, and so we are looking for next year to get those three meetings which are vital for people in the public to know what is going on." said Scott Gauvin, Chairman of the Sangamon Valley Group of the Sierra Club.

"The NAACP stands as an advocate for environmental justice, equality, and civil rights. We are concerned about all people, especially less affluent and/or communities of color, that often live closest to pollution and chemical exposures and suffer the most from it, leading to high rates of asthma and other health impacts.” said Teresa Haley, State and Local President of the NAACP.

The card is purposely made large to stand out.