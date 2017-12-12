Rauner celebrates anniversary of Future Energy Jobs Act

CLINTON, Ill (WAND)- Governor Bruce Rauner was in Clinton to celebrate the anniversary of signing the Future Energy Jobs Act which saved the plant from closing.

"This is a positive story and its thanks to you the workers to make that bill, and that bill 13 months ago was not a sure thing, and I have to give a lot of credit to Governor Rauner." said Representative Bill Mitchell, R-Decatur.

Governor Rauner spoke to a room full of workers from the Clinton Exelon power plant to highlight the signing of the bill.

"I want to say thank you, thank you so much for your great work, today we are celebrating a birth, it's a new birth for this facility." Governor Rauner said to the crowd.

Exelon had threatened to close its two Illinois plants if legislation was not passed which would have cost 700 jobs in Clinton.

"We know how far and how wide and how deep this plants economic impact is to Central Illinois." said Senator Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.

"This bill lays the foundation for even stronger economic growth even more jobs creation all across Illinois both here in Central Illinois as well as around the state because we now have an Eco-system of energy innovation that this bill helps create both energy efficiency other kinds of renewable energy firms while supporting nuclear and every kind of energy" added Governor Rauner.

The bill passed with bipartisan support.