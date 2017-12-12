Basketball games canceled following shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville’s school district has canceled sporting events in order to stay cautious.

Danville District 118 leaders say they have canceled a Tuesday night girls basketball game between Champaign and Danville at Danville High School, along with a boys game between Urbana and Danville on Friday and a girls game between Urbana and Danville on Saturday.

District leaders say the decision came in a joint decision with Champaign and Urbana schools after recent violence in Champaign. On Friday night, two separate shootings after a Champaign Central High School basketball game left three female teens and a 25-year-old man injured.

On Monday night, someone shot a 19-year-old teen in a Champaign neighborhood. Police are still investigating those crimes as of Tuesday.

“The safety of our students, staff and fans is our top priority,” Danville District 118 leaders said in a Facebook statement.