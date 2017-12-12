Beer, wine on menu at funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAND) – An Indiana funeral home is planning to serve alcohol.

Scott Funeral Home in Jeffersonville is joining a national crowd of funeral homes offering drinks during celebration of life events. This facility just got its liquor license.

Owner Aaron Scott says he wants to keep up with a growing trend of less-somber funeral ceremonies, in which a person who dies wants people to have a party in their honor during their funeral instead of a displaying a darker tone. He plans on offering that service as an option, but never during the funeral ceremony itself.

“You’ve always heard people say don’t cry for me,” Scott said. “Don’t come in and do a somber funeral. Celebrate my life or throw a party for me. This is kind of our way to (do) it.”

Scott says his funeral staff will be able to watch funeral visitation or post-funeral events and make sure things stay under control.

Indiana woman Cindy Kern, who just lost her father, plans to honor him with a happier event.

“Dad was always a candidate for a good time,” Kern said. “He always was looking to have a lot of fun.”