YMCA promotes pedaling for Parkinson's patients

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Family YMCA is launching a new program to help Parkinson’s patients.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s will promote physical activity in patients. Medical studies indicate intense exercise may slow the progression of Parkinson’s symptoms.

“It’s to get their brain — I believe — to transmit to other parts of their bodies to keep moving,” said Angela Foulke, health and wellness director of the YMCA. “When they’re one the ground, they can put one foot in front of the other better than they could before.”

The class is for anyone over the age of 30 with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease. YMCA members get in for free and the first eight weeks are free for nonmembers. The cycling class will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting January 8, 2018.