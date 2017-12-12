Sports upgrades planned in Champaign park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A series of upgrades are scheduled to come to a Champaign park.

The News-Gazette reports the Champaign school board gave the go-ahead to the first part of a $183.4 million referendum approved by voters in 2016, which features changes in Spalding Park. This specific project carries a price tag of $3.6 million.

The newspaper says Spalding will see a new baseball field, complete with lighting, dugouts and bullpens for two teams, along with full fencing. Up to 200 spectators will be able to watch baseball action at this field in new bleachers. Full lighting, security cameras and batting cages are also part of the project.

Another new building with an office for coaches, restrooms, locker rooms and other areas will also open at the park. A grass and clay practice infield is also planned for the area.

The News-Gazette says construction on the first phase of the project is scheduled to start by early May. It’s expected to be done by next October.

When Champaign school leaders start the second phase, the newspaper says they’re planning on installing eight tennis courts surrounded by fencing and complete with security cameras. There will be space for spectators to watch matches.