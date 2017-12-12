Unclaimed property available in holiday season

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans are reminded to check the state’s unclaimed property database this holiday season.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says any Illinois citizen could have something of value to claim. He says the I-Cash database has awarded people with $160 million in claims, with the largest amount paid out standing at $1.3 million. The state treasurer’s office reports one in four people find property when they check the database.

“For most people, it is difficult to believe that they might have overlooked an investment account or forgot to pick up a final paycheck,” Frerichs said. “However, the thousands of names in our database show that it happens to often.”

Property is submitted to the State Treasurer’s Office and its I-Cash database after private entities have worked to find the owners for at least five years. State leaders say thousands of new items are submitted each year.

Click here to visit the I-Cash database.