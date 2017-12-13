MacArthur, Teutopolis grind out wins

On Tuesday night at MacArthur's gym, Rochester fans thought their team was going to get blown out. Then win. Then blown out. Then win. It was just that kind of unusual game, filled with each team trading double-digit swings multiple times. Ultimately, MacArthur outscored Rochester 21-11 in the fourth quarter and held on for a 65-59 win over the Rockets. Armon Brummett led the Generals with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while Rochester was led by Jordan Leech (18 points), Jayden Reed (16) and Riley Rosche (14).



In the Battle for Effingham County, Teutopolis got 18 points from Clint Weber and 17 points from Eric Kremer as the Shoes knocked off rival Effingham High in the Hearts' gym 77-66. Landon Wolfe led Effingham with 27 points.