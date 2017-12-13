TV buyers may score settlement money

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois leaders say people in the state could have overpaid for TVs.

Attorney general Lisa Madigan filed a lawsuit against Hitachi, Philips and Samsung, accusing them of illegally fixing prices of cathode ray tubes (CRTs) that went into TVs. She says many Illinoisans paid more money for these TVs because of the price fixing when the amount they paid should have been much lower.

“I encourage any Illinois consumers or businesses who bought a television or monitor containing these CRTs to file claims to recover the money they are owed,” Madigan said.

The lawsuits ended with $36 million in settlements. People have the chance to fill out an online for to claim a portion of that money. An individual can claim $20 for a CRT television or $60 for a CRT monitor. Anyone who feels they overpaid for a CRT television between March 1, 1995 and Nov. 25, 2007 might be eligible.

The application form can be found at this link. The deadline to file is July 12, 2018.