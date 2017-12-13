Illini could be without Nichols and Black vs. Longwood

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois is looking to get back on the winning track on Wednesday night against a Longwood team that hasn't beaten a Division-I team yet this season. However, they'll have to do it without two of their key big men.



Head coach Brad Underwood announced on Tuesday that redshirt sophomore forward Kipper Nichols hurt his foot in practice on Monday and will be a "gametime decision" who is unlikely to play on Wednesday. His 5.8 rebounds per game will be even more missed by the already size-challenged Illini because of Leron Black's hyperextended elbow (sustained against UNLV) which will keep his 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds out of the lineup for an unknown amount of time as well.



In their absence, Underwood said that it'll force the Illini to roll out a variety of small lineups -- which he pointed out have been the team's best over the past three games when it comes to +/- ratings. When situations call for a big man, Underwood said Michael Finke will be joined by freshmen Greg Eboigbodin and Matic Vesel. He added that walk-on guard Drew Cayce, a transfer from Creighton, could also see minutes.