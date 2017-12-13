Central Illinois Treasures: The Mill in Logan County

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Mill is one of the original Route 66 attractions. It opened in 1929 as a sandwich stand, eventually becoming a restaurant and bar.

Today, it's been restored as a museum, preserving American heritage, thanks to locals who saw its significance and saved it from demolition.

Geoff Ladd was the Logan County Tourism Director, when he took up the task of saving The Mill. He can't imagine not having the place around, to showcase rare Route 66 treasures.